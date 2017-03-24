From Public Discourse: … What is marriage law in Alabama now? What groups of people are entitled to receive a license? Are all of the marriages that have been contracted in the state of Alabama now unconstitutional? If not, then which ones are still valid? Must Alabama officials stop enforcing all of marriage’s legal protections …
From Mark Regnerus at Public Discourse: Published research employing the New Family Structures Study (NFSS), the ECLS (Early Childhood Longitudinal Study), the US Census (ACS), the Canadian Census, and now the NHIS all reveal a comparable basic narrative, namely, that children who grow up with a married mother and father fare best. Read it all …
On Wednesday, yet another activist judge decided to impose his definition of marriage on an unwilling state, this time in Kentucky. There’s so much nonsense in the ruling, like so many that have come before it, that it’s hard to know where to begin. The federal “judge”, John Heyburn, dragged out all the same old …
The government does not hand out “friendship” licenses, … They give out marriage licenses. Read more…
The process that killed Prop 8 in California should concern anyone who cares about democracy and the rule of law. The cheaters won. http://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2013/07/10603/
From the Heritage Foundation blog: “…no one can deny that Americans’ support for marriage is not what it once was. This is largely because we have done an insufficient job of explaining what marriage is, why marriage matters, and what the consequences will be if we redefine marriage. To fill this void, we have worked …
NY Times columnist Ross Douthat has a great rebuttal to the absurd charge that opponents of “same-sex marriage” invented a connection between marriage and procreation as a ploy to thwart the redefinition of marriage – Marriage, Procreation and Historical Amnesia …of course that essential connection was assumed in Western law and culture long before gay …
Bill Kristol at The Weekly Standard asks Ten Questions for the White House All good questions. And it pretty much goes without saying that the DeMSM would be camped out on every Republican office-holder’s doorstep if this incident had occurred under a Republican administration. Aren’t there any “reporters” at all the media outlets besides Fox …
Here is a really excellent video from the National Organization for Marriage, effectively making the case for society’s interest in promoting natural marriage over other types of relationships. …
Remember back in 2002, when Senator Trent Lott said this at a birthday celebration for Strom Thurmond? — I want to say this about my state: When Strom Thurmond ran for president, we voted for him. We’re proud of it. And if the rest of the country had followed our lead, we wouldn’t have had …
“Children fare better in traditional mom-dad families.” No kidding. But some people now days seem to believe that the only way for humanity to know anything is through academic studies. Via The Washington Times: Two studies released Sunday may act like brakes on popular social-science assertions that gay parents are the same as – or …
Barack Obama – April 10, 2012: “I’m a firm believer that whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, that you’re a patriot, you care about this country, you love this country,” Obama said at an intimate fundraiser in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. “And so I’m not somebody who, when we’re in a political contest, suggests …