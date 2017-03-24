Princeton Seminary Disses Pastor Timothy Keller

David Limbaugh Can we all agree that modern leftists tend to politicize everything they can get their hands on -- in every venue? Even the sacred isn't ...





American Political Integrity Is in a State of Collapse

David French There is humor in almost everything, even the fast-motion collapse of honesty and integrity in American political discourse. On Tuesday the Washington Post (no, not the Onion) actually published a piece by former Obama national security-adviser ...





American Democracy: Not So Decadent after All

Charles Krauthammer Under the dark gray cloud, amid the general gloom, allow me to offer a ray of sunshine. The last two months have brought a pleasant surprise: Turns out the much feared, much predicted withering of our democratic institutions has been grossly ...





The Health Care Albatross

Rich Lowry Republicans should get used to it. Their agony on health care is just beginning. For the past seven years, the party benefited from its powerlessness, which usefully maximized its ability to criticize Obamacare and minimized its responsibility to do ...





The Budget-Proposal Unveiling Is a Game Disconnected from Reality

Jonah Goldberg Every society has its rituals. Indeed, while the details vary from place to place and time to time, ritual itself is a human universal, according to anthropologist Donald Brown.I'm a big believer in the importance of rituals. They provide an ...





We're Against Emotionalism, Except When We're Not

Mona Charen Conservatives have rightly taken pride in Neil Gorsuch's calm and cerebral performance at his Senate confirmation hearings. Many commentators, along with Republican senators, have mocked Democrats for presuming to evaluate Gorsuch based on the ...





What to Do About Obamacare and the Uninsurable? Free Markets and Charity!

Larry Elder When it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare, defenders of President Barack Obama's signature domestic law constantly ask, "What about those with pre-existing ...





The Left Distorts Originalism to Attack Judge Gorsuch

David French Why can't United States senators, law-school deans, and journalists bother to understand or fairly characterize the legal doctrines they so vigorously oppose? This morning, Senator Dianne Feinstein - fresh from lecturing Neil Gorsuch on ...





Law Takes a Holiday

Victor Davis Hanson In the 1934 romantic movie Death Takes a Holiday, Death assumes human form for three days, and the world turns chaotic. The same thing happens when the law goes on a vacation. Rules are unenforced or politicized. Citizens quickly lose faith in the ...





Defund the National Endowment for the Arts - for Art's Sake

Kevin D. Williamson Of course we should kill the National Endowment for the Arts - not because we don't care about art, but because we do. The ladies and gentlemen of the NEA are the Medicis of mediocrity, and the sooner we are done with them the better. The ...





A Nation of Law, Not Politics, with Gorsuch

Star Parker My first experience with Senate confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court justice nominee was in 1991 at the hearings for Clarence ...





Bring Assata Back ASAP

Michelle Malkin If FBI agents have time to track down Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys, why can't they bring back AWOL convicted cop-killer Assata ...





Transgender Challenges

Walter E. Williams Determining one's own sex or that of another used to be a simple ...





No, Senator Feinstein, Roe v. Wade Is Not a 'Superprecedent'

David French Watching Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing yesterday, I had a flashback. The year was 2005. Republican (soon to be Democratic) senator Arlen Specter brandished a bulky chart purporting to show dozens of Supreme Court cases upholding Roe v. ...





Republicans Are Finding It Hard to Play Defense

Jonah Goldberg Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearing, billed as the first public inquiry into Russia's election meddling, was a spectacle with an obvious lesson: Offense is easier than defense. House Republicans had a good time investigating the ...





The Most Dangerous Addiction of Them All: Entitlements

Dennis Prager All addictions -- whether to drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex or cigarettes -- are very hard to ...





Religious Liberty Isn't a Government Privilege

David French Thus far there are two unfolding lines of attack on Judge Neil Gorsuch. The first is so intellectually absurd as to be frivolous - that he rules for the wrong people. In other words, the critic ignores the legal reasoning and focuses only on ...





A 140-Character Flaw

Rich Lowry The Trump administration is in the throes of one of the greatest self-inflicted distractions of the modern presidency. The latest chapter comes from James Comey in highly anticipated congressional testimony. The FBI director said that he has no ...





Monasteries of the Mind

Victor Davis Hanson So long, it's been good to know ya, So long, it's been good to know ya, So long, it's been good to know ya. This dusty old dust is a-gettin' my home, And I got to be driftin' along. andnbsp; andnbsp; andnbsp; andnbsp; ...



